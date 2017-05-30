Commissioner looking for answers to why city equipment was out of town

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) No answers tonight when it comes to why some Augusta heavy equipment ended up on private property in Lincoln County.

Though commissioners met this afternoon there was no public discussion of what has been described as a city excavator being used out of town.

Commissioners we talked to say they didn’t have enough information to discuss it.

” I don’t have enough information to make a comment on that particular situation George,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Do you have concerns?”

“I don’t have enough information to make a comment on that particular item I don’t want to say anything that might be interpreted wrong because I really don’t have enough information,’ repeated Sias,

The City Administrator said there would be no comment on the equipment except for a written statement, we’re still waiting on that.

