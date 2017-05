AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An escaped prisoner is on the run in Aiken County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a trooper was transporting 44-year-old Duane Russell Grice to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Monday when the prisoner escaped.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins, Grice was wanted for three non-violent offences.

