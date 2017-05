(Aiken County, S.C.)

Ronnie Young will represent his home district in South Carolina’s General Assembly. Young won the District 84 House seat in a special election today. Here are the latest unofficial returns:

Ronnie Young: 58.5%

Jennifer Lariscey 37.9%

Lance Weaver 3.6%

Young fills the term vacated by Chris Corley. He resigned after being arrested on domestic violence charges in December.