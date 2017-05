NORTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Severe weather swept through the Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival in North Carolina over the weekend and left behind serious damage.

This is just some of the damage vendors had to clean up Sunday morning.

Festival coordinators say they didn’t think they could re-open Sunday.

But with community help they were able to get things up and running.

Less than half of the 80 artists were able to come back for Memorial Day.