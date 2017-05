South Carolina (WJBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control will soon require a permit for anyone wanting more than 3 million gallons of groundwater a month.

The proposal comes after a report of groundwater levels dropping five to 15 feet.

Seven counties are affected including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell.

The environmental board will get comments from the public and present the proposal to the agency’s board in October.