AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Starting June 1st you won’t be able to smoke at any Aiken City parks.

A new policy will prohibit anyone from using tobacco, including e-cigarettes, at all city-run parks.

Over the next few weeks, signs will be put up in all recreational facilities to enforce the change.

The city will be periodically monitoring recreational areas to ensure people are complying with the new policy.

People caught violating the policy may be asked to leave the park.