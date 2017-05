AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter is nearing full capacity again this summer.

More than 500 animals have been surrendered this month alone.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the Trap-Neuter-Release program has helped decrease the cat population in the county.

Still, the shelter is offering a $10 dollar adoption fee for kittens and cats starting in June.

Shelter employees say animal fosters are desperately needed.

If you are interested in volunteering please click here.