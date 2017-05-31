Augusta mom arrested after bringing kids along for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta mother is in jail, accused of bringing two children along with her while she burglarized a neighbor’s home.

32-year-old Tina Wilson is charged with Burglary and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The burglary happened at a home on Rhonda Drive in Augusta.

Investigators say Wilson, her 11-year-daughter and a 10-year-old friend of the daughter broke into a neighbor’s house and stole more than 500 dollars worth of personal belongings.

Child services is now investigating because of the two girls.

“If that child continues to see that kind of activity then ultimately we are going to risk seeing that child grow up and also commit a crime,” says Sgt. Shane McDaniel.

The two girls are not being charged, as investigators say they were forced to help out in the crime.

A bond has not been set for Wilson yet.