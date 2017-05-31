Augusta mother accused of using children to assist in burglary

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — An Augusta mother is accused of bringing two children along with her while she burglarized a neighbor’s home.

32-year-old Tina Wilson is charged with Burglary and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The burglary happened at a home on Rhonda Drive.

More than $500 worth of items were stolen, including clothing, jewelry and an Xbox 360.

Investigators believe a mother and two young girls were involved in the theft.

“If that child continues to see that kind of activity then ultimately we are going to risk seeing that child grow up and also commit a crime,” Sgt. Shane McDaniel said.

Investigators say 32-year-old Tina Wilson, her 11-year-daughter and a 10-year-old friend of the daughter stole the items from their neighbors’ house.

Deputies were able to recover the stolen goods, but for everyone involved, the damage was already done.

“What kind of environment is that child being raised in? What are the after effects that child is going to experience?” McDaniel said.

The two girls are not being charged, as investigators say they were forced to help out in the crime.

Deputies say it’s not uncommon for parents to break the law in front of their children, which is obviously very troubling.

“You’re actually hurting your child more so because you’re going to get the Department of Family and Child Services looking at you as well, and risking them taking your children away from you,” McDaniel said.

Another startling fact, a lot of criminals turn themselves into at the sheriff’s office, and bring their children with them.

“Under the impression that because they have their children with them, they’re not going to be taken into custody or arrested,” McDaniel said.

From the sheriff’s office, some simple advice.

“Whether it’s right or wrong, whatever they see you do they’re going to automatically think that it’s right. Try to be that positive influence in your child’s life,” McDaniel said.

A bond as not been set for Wilson yet.

DFACS is involved in this case. Wilson’s daughter has been turned over to her grandparents and the daughter’s friend was released straight to her own family.