Chemical spill in Jefferson County hospitalizes two

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A minor chemical spill at a plant in Jefferson County this morning sends 2 people to the hospital.

The two employees of Coastal Processing Plant were checked out at Jefferson Memorial around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Chief Johnson with the Louisville Fire Department, the spill was contained shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene.

The employees complained of some breathing issues after coming into contact with the cleaning chemical that is used inside the poultry processing plant.

