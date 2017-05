DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – We are following some breaking news out of McDuffie County, where crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

The fire broke out just after 3:00 am at the United House of Prayer church on Ellington Airline Road.

Dispatch confirms that the fire is fully engulfed, no injuries have been reported, and the cause is currently unknown.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is currently out on the scene and we will have more as the story develops.