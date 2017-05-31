Crab King reopens in new location after fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Crab King has been a south Augusta institution for 19 years, but nine months ago fire tore through the interior.

“At first, I was devastated by the fire,” said Crab King owner Richard Jones.

But after months of hard work, Crab King opened at a new location this Wednesday.

“This is our new one here, rebuilt,” Jones said. “Nice and clean and fresh, so good new start.”

The new Crab King is located in South Gate Plaza on Gordon Highway, not far from its old location on Olive Road.

On opening day, a steady stream of customers poured in.

“I’ve been waiting, waiting for the reopening,” said customer Angel Morrison. “So it popped up on Facebook as an invite as an event, so I said yes I’m going. So that’s the first thing I did as soon as I got off work today.”

Customers say it’s been a big part of the community over the years.

“People really like to come and and put their money into businesses that…invest in us as well as giving us great options for great food,” Morrison said.

The owner says he’s optimistic about the new location.

“A lot of traffic here. People buying, shopping, clothes, grocery store, things like that. So a lot more traffic than where we were,” Jones said. “And we get more seen from the road because we’re on this busier Gordon High versus Olive Road.”

But for many loyal customers, Crab King is a destination in itself.

“It has a prominent spot in the community,” Morrison said. “I think a lot of people love…they love the food. They love the treatment when they come here.”

The owner says he’s hoping to begin accepting EBT in 45 days.