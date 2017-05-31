Escaped Aiken County inmate still at large, records show lengthy criminal history

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A missing Aiken County inmate is still at large.

On Monday, Duane Grice was being transported from Charleston to Aiken County, when he took-off into the woods.

Investigators say he’s not a threat to the community, but they are following all leads to find him.

The 44-year-old was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol deputies on 3 charges.

According to an incident report, just before entering the secure gates of the Aiken County Detention Center Grice managed to escape from a patrol car and took-off running towards Gun Range Rd.

Highway Patrol called on the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the search for Grice, but together the agencies were unsuccessful at tracking him down.

While the manhunt was called off on Monday afternoon, investigators are confident they are hot on his trail.

“I do have a team of guys that are still working on trying to locate him,” Captain Eric Abdullah told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Grice was arrested for failing to stop after being pulled over, being in possession of a stolen vehicle and having an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in family court.

Still this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

Aiken County court records show he has a lengthy history dating back to 1997.

Some charges include Domestic Violence, Pointing a Weapon, Simple Assault and Battery, and Giving False Information to law enforcement.

Despite his criminal history Captain Abdullah says he doesn’t pose a threat to the county.

“From what I’ve seen, I don’t see that type of behavior, but again that’s not with absolute certainty.” He said.

Investigators believe Grice is no longer near the Aiken County Detention Center area, but once they catch him he could face more serious charges.

“It’s essential that we do take him into custody safely and then he goes to the Detention Center, and he goes through the judicial process.” Abdullah said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1762.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.