Ground breaking on long awaited project

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The Long awaited transformation of an Augusta neighborhood is beginning.

City leaders breaking ground on the Dover-Lyman Street project, off Deans Bridge Road.

Plans go back more than a decade to renovate the area.

It’s a four and a half million dollar project for neighborhood revitalization.

“”This particular project is infrastructure project what you will see is underground storm drainage you’ll see your roadway being resurfaced curb and gutter and street lights and sidewalks,” says Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

Sales tax money approved by voters will cover the costs the work should take about a year and a half.