Republican Ronnie Young voted in as South Carolina District 84 State Representative

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s longest-serving Council Chairman is leaving his position to serve as the new District 84 state representative.

On Tuesday, Republican candidate Ronnie Young won the special election in a land slide with 58 percent of the vote.

He served as County Council Chairman for 23 years.

Young says he’s eager to get to Columbia and represent the people of District 84, who have gone without a vote in the statehouse for the last several months.

“My platform was, first of all economic development, bringing more employment opportunities to my area.” Young told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Still going to do that, I’m committed to that. Education by far needs some direction some assistance.”

Young will be sworn-in on Tuesday.

A special election will be held to fill the now vacant council chairman position.

If necessary, a primary will be held in October 2017.

