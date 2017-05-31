South Carolina State Superintendent sets date for public meeting in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina State Superintendent is hosting a community meeting in Allendale County next week.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman is going to be at the public forum on Wed., June 7, at Allendale-Fairfax High School.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting comes weeks after Spearman was denied from giving a presentation at the Board of Education meeting updating the community on the status of the schools.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.