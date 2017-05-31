Stepfather of missing teen to appear in court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The stepfather of missing teenager Latania Carwell is expected back in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday.

Leon Tripp will have a probation revocation hearing.

He was arrested last week in Fulton County, charged with aggravated stalking.

Latania Carwell disappeared on April 17th.

It was believed that she was with Leon Tripp.

But she still has not been found.

Her mother, Tanya Tripp, is also in jail in Richmond County, charged with hindering an investigation.

A reward of $1000 is being offered for Latania Carwell’s safe return.