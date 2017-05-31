The most misspelled word in each state

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – GoogleTrends has released a map showing the most misspelled word in each of the 50 states.

ICYMI – here's our map of the most misspelled words in America #spellingbee (corrected legend) pic.twitter.com/2w56NpDgGK — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

To find the results, the company used data from the first four months of this year and looked at which word’s spelling was searched for the most in each state.

In Georgia, the word most searched for was “gray”. In South Carolina it was “chihuahua”.

Perhaps most perplexing is the state of Wisconsin which seems to struggle most with spelling….”Wisconsin”.

GoogleTrends promises to update the map later this week. It’s all a part of National Spelling Bee week. The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on Sunday.