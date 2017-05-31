The most misspelled word in each state

By Published:
The most misspelled word in each state according to GoogleTrends.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – GoogleTrends has released a map showing the most misspelled word in each of the 50 states.

To find the results, the company used data from the first four months of this year and looked at which word’s spelling was searched for the most in each state.

In Georgia, the word most searched for was “gray”. In South Carolina it was “chihuahua”.

Perhaps most perplexing is the state of Wisconsin which seems to struggle most with spelling….”Wisconsin”.

GoogleTrends promises to update the map later this week. It’s all a part of National Spelling Bee week. The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s