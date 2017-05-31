Woman, child die in wreck in central South Carolina

By Published:
deadly-crash
deadly-crash

GADSDEN, S.C. (AP) – A woman and a 6-year-old girl have been identified as the victims of a wreck in central South Carolina earlier this week.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Tuesday that 36-year-old Angela Theresa Ravenell of Gadsden and 5-year-old Shakiah Nehemiah Goodwin of Gadsden died in the wreck Monday night on state Highway 48.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Ravenell’s car was passing another vehicle near Gadsden when she lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree. The car exploded in flames.

A third person in the car has been taken to the Joseph M Still Burn Center in Augusta, for treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s