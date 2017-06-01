2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins

(WJBF) – Today is the beginning date of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane season starts June 1st and will end November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, (NOAA) is forecasting that we may have a very busy hurricane season.

This year’s forecast says that we are expected to see 11-14 named storms, about five to nine will possibly be hurricanes, and two of the four hurricanes will have a major ranking.

NOAA is predicting a 70 percent likelihood this season which is why all will need to remain weather aware.