AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A mother is in custody following the death of her child.

Authorities say Tammy Bowers’ baby was still-born at Aiken Regional Medical Center on April 30.

According to a labor and delivery room nurse, Bowers tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case has been turned over to the juvenile division.

So far, no word on any charges against the mother.