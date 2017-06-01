Eric J. Smalls 2nd Annual Scholarship Banquet

AUGUSTA– Family and friends honored the memory of a life lost too soon tonight, at the second annual Eric J. Smalls Memorial Scholarship Banquet.

Smalls was one of three little boys tragically killed in a wreck on River Watch Parkway two years ago. He was just 9 years old.

Friends talked about their memories of Eric and dancers from the Augusta Mini Theatre performed. The guest speaker was Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Thursday night’s banquet also emphasized the importance of organ donation. Eric’s mother, Frankie Simon, says the basketball scholarship is a way to fulfill her little boy’s dream.

“It makes me think about what I really wanted for Eric by the time he became a high school senior– to go off to college and to play basketball. So, to be able to offer that to another child by using Eric’s name, there are just really no words to explain it.”

The 2017 Eric J. Smalls Memorial Scholarship winner is Nicolette Mayo, who just graduated from Hephzibah High School and is heading to Temple University to play basketball.