Fired EEO Officer dismisses employee complaints

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s fired EEO officer says he wasn’t abusive to fellow city employees when he was on the job.

J.G. Long was fired last month, by Compliance Director Kellie Irving for not meeting acceptable work standards and misconduct undermining authority,

Six employees complained about harsh treatment from long including his ex-boss as well as two other department directors.

“The other individuals who were named at least three of those individuals were suspects of investigations and so I find it suspect for an individual to claim that I was causing problems with them and they are under investigation,” said J.G. Long.

In a letter to commissioners Long is asking for complete e re-instated however without the Compliance Department Director of City Administrator taking action against him.