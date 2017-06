Related Coverage SPECIAL REPORT: 911 Emergency

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Due to a cut fiber, anyone in the Edgefield area with the phone number exchange ‘(803) 275’ CANNOT call 911.

Crews are working to repair the line, but in the meantime, if there is an emergency, people with the ‘(803) 275’ phone numbers are asked to look for a deputy, find a friend with a different exchange or go to the nearest police or fire department.

We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as the repairs are finished.