LOS ANGELES, CA (WJBF) – Police in Los Angeles responded to calls of racist graffiti at the home of Lebron James Wednesday.

Someone painted the n-word on the basketball star’s front gate.

He was not home at the time and it had already been painted over by the time police arrived.

The NBA player has a history of making public comments on racism.

James will be in Oakland tonight for game one of the NBA finals.