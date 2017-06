AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Today a job fair is being held for those in the Aiken area.

MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting the event where they are looking for entry-level and direct-hire, along with temporary and part-time workers.

The pay ranges from 8-65 to 19-18 an hour.

Today’s event is from 10 until 2 at the Aiken Electric Coop building on Wagener Road.