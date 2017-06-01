Mobile home company building factory in Jenkins County

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A major announcement Thursday for one of the poorest and most unemployed counties in Georgia.

ScotBilt Homes will build a factory in Jenkins County providing hundreds of jobs to skilled workers in the area.

“We know that it’s going to employ somewhere between 50 and 200 people as their workload warrants it. They’ll bring them on. They’re going to make probably a $5 million dollar investment,” Milln Mayor King Rocker said.

It will be the second factory for the Waycross, Georgia based company.

ScotBilt constructs HUD manufactured houses, which are basically better quality mobile homes.

“Jenkins County appears to have a lot of skilled labor here from old mobile home factories that used to be here. That’s enticing to us. And it’s not too far from Waycross,” ScotBilt President Greg Scott said.

The economic development is big news for the area as The Great Recession hit it hard in the 2000’s.

“We lost Jockey. Then shortly after in the crash of 2008, we lost Bellcrest Homes, we lost Metal Industries. Both of those employed more than 600 a piece,” Rocker said.

The announcement is also a good sign for the mobile home industry.

ScotBilt hopes to build 10 mobile homes a day in the new factory.

“It’s coming back now just like a lot of other industries. It’s been stagnant for quite a while, but now, we see a growth in it, and we just want to be a part of the growth,” Scott said.

Company officials are hoping to have the facility up and running by the end of September.

Stayed tuned for announcements about a job fair.