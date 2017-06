(WJBF) – NASA has unveiled plans to fly a spacecraft directly into the sun’s atmosphere.

The parker solar probe, named for researcher Dr. Eugene Parker will launch next summer.

It will travel about 430-thousand miles per hour and will get about 7-times closer to the sun than any spacecraft in history.

The objective is to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the “corona,” to see why it’s so much hotter than the surface of the sun.