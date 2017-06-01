New Chick-fil-a opens in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Brand new Chick-fil-a has opened in Grovetown and to prepare for its opening 100 people slept overnight for a chance to win free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

It was all apart of the restaurants First 100 celebration that’s a tradition at every grand opening of a new franchise location. In addition to giving away free meals, Franchise operator Erik Smith said he wanted to support three different organizations as part of his grand opening celebration. He invited the guests and customers to participate in a children’s book drive to benefit Grovetown’s non-profit organization Concerned Women Inc. They also helped prepare 10,000 meals to support Feeding Children Everywhere’s mission to help local hungry children.

The new restaurant is located off of Lewiston road on Meridian Drive in the Gateway shopping plaza.