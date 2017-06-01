North Augusta man charged with death of his newborn; has history of Domestic Violence

Related Coverage North Augusta man charged with homicide by child abuse

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man is in jail charged with the death of his newborn.

Trevonta Langford is charged with Homicide by Child Abuse.

He could face 20 years to life in prison.

In March, Langford walked out of a house holding the lifeless body of his 1-month-old baby, who would eventually succumb to its injuries and pass away weeks later.

A 911 call to dispatch would send several Aiken County deputies rushing to the home on Samuel St. in North Augusta.

“Because of an unresponsive child, which was a baby,” Captain Eric Abdullah told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

In an incident report Langford told deputies he was, the only one home at the time, caring for his newborn who was sick with a fever and had stopped breathing when First Responders arrived.

“Could the mother be facing any charges?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, this is still an ongoing investigation.” Captain Abdullah said.

“It’s not uncommon for one parent to not know what another parent is doing, when they are alone with the children.” CEO of Helping Hands Carmen Landy told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Despite physician care the 1-month-old didn’t make it.

“Later on during this investigation it was determined that, that child did sustain some injuries as a result of physical abuse.” Abdullah said.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 looked into Langford’s background.

The 26-year-old was charged in 2015 with Second Degree Domestic Violence and again in 2016 with First Degree Domestic Violence.

The CEO of Helping Hands, an emergency shelters for abandon, abused and neglected children, says she couldn’t comment on this particular case, however she says new parents are sometimes triggered by their past experiences.

“Because you don’t know what happened in the home and certainly you don’t want to be the reason that, you don’t know whether it was an accident situation,” Landy said. “You don’t know whether he knew.”

Langford was denied bond in court on Thursday morning.

His next court appearance is on August 4, 2017.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.