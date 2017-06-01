North Augusta man charged with homicide by child abuse

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is in custody after being arrested for homicide by child abuse.

26-year-old Trevonta Langford is in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center.

March 31st, EMS went to a house on Samuels Street in North Augusta for a medical emergency.

When they arrived, they found Langford holding an unresponsive infant.

The child died May 13th.

An investigation determined the baby’s injuries were the result of physical abuse.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night.

NewsChannel 6 will have more details on this story, tonight at 5 and 6.