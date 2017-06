AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened Tuesday in the Jennings Homes Apartment Complex. Investigators say Dixon has an active warrant for rape and is known to frequent the areas of Tybee Court, Jennings Homes and Fayetteville Drive.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.