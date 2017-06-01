Related Coverage Eric J. Smalls Memorial Tournament and Scholarship Banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The second annual Eric J. Smalls memorial basketball tournament tips off Friday.

Fifteen teams are participating in this year’s tournament, which honors the life of Eric Smalls, who lost his life in a car accident when he was just nine years old in June 2015.

Tournament director Corey Warren said the tournament is important because it celebrates Smalls’ life and memory.

“I want to bring more recognition toward Eric,” Warren said. “I want this tournament to allow the community to get to know this kid and not let the tragic accident have the win.”

The tournament tips off at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Evans High School. All proceeds benefit the Eric J. Smalls memorial scholarship.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.unitedelitewarriors.com/eric-j.-simon-smalls-memorial-events.html

AND

https://basketball.exposureevents.com/87470/eric-j-simon-smalls-memorial-tournament/schedule