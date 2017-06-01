Thief steals golf cart from Augusta Christian

Columbia County,GA- Investigators are asking the public if they recognize these surveillance pictures.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in these surveillance pictures is wanted in connection with a theft. The suspect is accused of stealing an electric golf cart from the campus of Augusta Christian Schools which is located off Baston Road in Martinez. The crime allegedly occurred at 12:30am on Wednesday, May 31st. If you have any information or can identify the pictured subject, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at, 706-541-2800.