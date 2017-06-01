Things to do in the CSRA for all ages, when boredom strikes

CSRA (WJBF) – Often we are left wondering what to do in the CSRA during the summer and at times we don’t consider the many options that are offered around the city.
Below is a complied list of things to do in the CSRA in summer 2017 when boredom strikes.
May
- Big Mo Drive-in Theater
You can watch two back-to-back feature films at the outdoor theater.
- Date: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and sometimes Thursdays
- Time: Dusk, around 8:45 pm – 9:00 pm
- Cost: $9 for adults, $4 for kids ages four to 11, and free for kids under four
- Location: Big Mo Drive-in Theater
- Address: 5822 Columbia Hwy N, Monetta SC 29105
- Contact: 803-685-7949
- Evenings in the Appleby Garden Summer Concerts
- Date: begins May 30th and concerts are Tuesday nights through June
- Time: 8:00 pm
- Cost: Free
- You can bring you own food and chairs
- Location: Appleby Branch Library
- Address: 2260 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904
- Contact: 706-736-6244
- Living History Park
Experience an incredible walk through an interactive recreation of the 18th Century.
- Date: last Saturday of every month
- Time: 10:30 am
- Cost: Free
- Address: 299 W. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta, SC 29481
- Contact: 803-279-7560
- Moonlight Music Cruises on the Augusta Canal
Enjoy a 1.5 hour cruise on the Petersburg Boat, along with live musicians. The cruise began in April and will end in June. It will begin again in Sept. then end the last Friday in October.
- Date: Every Friday until the end of June 30th.
- Time: Varies
- Cost: $25
- Location: Augusta Canal Discovery Center
- Address: 1450 Greene Street
- Contact: 706-823-0440 x4
For more visit, http://augustacanal.com/events.php
- 2017 Salmon and Grits Poetry Showcase
The 2017 Salmon and Grits Poetry Showcase will be a night filled with performances from poets, musicians, and painting artist.
- Date: May 28, 2017
- Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
- Cost: $20
- Location: Jabez Sanford Hardin Performing Arts Center
- Address: 7022 Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans, GA 30809
- Waterside Yoga
Free yoga classes offered by the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area and The Yoga Center
- Date: Every Saturday morning through May and June
- Time: 9:00 am
- Location: Lake Olmstead Trail
- Address: 30 Lakeshore Look, Augusta, GA 30904
- Contact: 706-823-0440
For more visit, http://augustacanal.com/events.php
June
- 3rd Annual T.A.N. Youth Football Camp
- Date: Jun 10, 2017
- Time: 9 am – 1pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Barnwell High School Football Stadium
- Address: 474 Jackson Street, Barnwell SC 29812
For more call: 803-541-1390
- 10th Annual Father- Daughter Gala
- Date: June 18,2017
- Time: 4 pm – 8 pm
- Cost: $35 – $750
- Adult: $75
- Child: $35
- Table for 10: $750
- Location: The Legends Club
- Address: 2701 Washington Road. Augusta, GA 30909
- Contact: The O’Neal Allstate Insurance Agency by calling 706-790-4600
- Clash of the Classes
Clash of the Classes will be Westside High School’s 1st Annual Men’s Basketball Tournament where participants will compete for the first place trophy of the year. It will be two-day event starting Friday June 2nd.
- Date: June 2, 2017 – June 3, 2017
- Session 1: Three-point shooting contest and dunk contest
- Time: 6pm – 10 pm
- Session 2: Youth Camp and Alumni Game
- Youth Camp
- Time: 4 pm – 6 pm
- Alumni Game
- Time: 7pm – 10pm
- Cost: $10 – $30
- Location: Westside High School
- Address: 1002 Patriots Way Augusta, GA 30907
- Contact: Alexis Milton at 706-288-8865
- For more information visit, thrive-events.com
- Youth Camp
- Evans Towne Center Amphitheater
- Summer Beach Blast
- There will be live music, island food, tropical drinks and a sandy sea shore
- Date: June 3, 2017
- Time: Starting 5 pm
- Location: Evans Towne Center
- Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809
- Wine and Dine Candlelight Jazz Concerts
- Concerts put on by Garden City Jazz and the Aiken Public Radio Station. Bring your fold out chairs and food.
- Date: Begins June 17th
- Time: 7:30 pm
- Cost: $10 in advance and $15 at the door
- Location: Evans Towne Center Amphitheater
- Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd Evans, Georgia 30809
- Contact: 762-233-5299
- Women’s Self-Defense Workshop
- Date: June 10, 2017
- Time: 10 am – 12 pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Premier Martial Arts Evans
- Address: 4460 Washington Rd. Suite 1 , Evans, GA 30809
- XPro Highschool Football Skills Clinic and Showcase
- Date: Jun 4, 2017
- Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm
- Cost: $85
- Location: Grovetown High School
- Address: 2010 Warrior Way, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Contact 844-946-9776
For more visit, http://xproathletictraining.com/
July
- 2nd Annual Unity Day Festival:
The 2nd Annual Aiken Unity Festival will be a fun day of live music and festivities. The festival will focus on bridging the gap between children and local law enforcement.
- Date: July 22, 2017
- Time: 10am – 3pm
- Location: Perry Memorial park
- Address: 720 Abbeville Avenue Northeast, Aiken, SC 29801
For more visit, https://theunityint.com/ or call Brandon Upson, 803-716-8338.
- 2017 Neon Dance Party
The 2017 Neon Dance Party will be a party featuring Zumba and MixxedFit. The minimum age of attendance will be 13 years old.
- Date: June 3, 2017
- Time: 6 pm – 8 pm
- Cost: $10
- Location: Platinum Sports
- Address: 3855 Washington Road. Augusta, GA 30907
For more call: 706-814-5916
- Camp Hamilton Hosted By Antonio Hamilton of the Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raider and former Storm Thurmond High School student, Antonio Hamilton will host the first annual Camp Hamilton Youth Football Camp. The camp is for children aged 8 -18 and will be a camp filled with drills and other games designed to help campers. Hamilton and other NFL players are expected to be in attendance.
- Date: July 14, 2017
- Time: 9 am – 2 pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Storm Thurmond High School
- Address: 1131 Columbia Road, Johnston, SC 29832
For more call: 803-275-1768
- Evans Towne Center Amphitheater
- Fireworks for the Fourth of July
- Date: July 4, 2017
- Location: Evans Towne Center
- Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809
- Matt Hazel’s 1st Annual Football Camp
- Date: July 13, 2017
- Time: 8 am – 12 pm
- Location: North August High School
- Address: North Augusta High School Football Stadium, 16 Knobcone Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841.
- For more call, 803-442-6100
- Sexual Violence Online: It is Real
Sexual Violence Online: It is Real, will be an accredited training session for advocates, educators, law enforcement and all members of the community. Sign in will begin at 8; 30 am and guest speakers will be in attendance.
- Date: June 15,2017
- Time: 8:30 am – 12 pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Amphitheater in the 700/800 building. Parking will be in Parking Lot #2.
- Address: Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, 29829.
- Sixth Annual Koda’s Kids Gala & Silent Auction
The Koda’s Kids Foundation will hold a silent auction filled with food, fun, and philanthropy.
- Date: July 14, 2017
- Time: 6 pm – 10:30 pm
- Cost: $100
- Location: The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation
- Address: 3000 The Reserve Club Drive, Aiken
SC, 29803
- Contact 803-292-3830
- Summer Volleyball Camp for the CSRA
The Summer Volleyball Camp for the CSRA will be a camp for 5 – 8th graders focusing on the fundamentals and game play of volleyball.
- Date: July 17, 2017 – July 20, 2017
- Time: 1 pm – 4:00 pm
- Cost: $90 for non ACS students and $80 for ACS students
- Location: Augusta Christian Schools
- Address: 313 Baston Road Martinez, GA 30907
- Contact Becky Warf at 215-872-7265
August
- Lip Sync Battle
The North Augusta Chamber Lip Sync Battle will have a live DJ and prizes for the most outstanding Lip Sync individual or team performance.
- Date: Aug. 11, 2017
- Time: 7 pm – 11:00 pm
- Cost: $20 – $2,500
- Team Entries (max five people per team): $100
- Attendee Tickets: $20
- All sales are final and no refunds.
- Location: North Augusta Community Center,
- Address: 495 Brookside Ave. North Augusta, SC, 29841
- For more contact: Terra Carroll, 803-279-2323
- Kroger Chef Junior- Grovetown
Kroger Chef Junior will be a day for children to be able to learn how to create a tasty food item on their own. Each workshop will last for approximately 20 minutes and include activities such as decorating cupcakes and creating their very own fruit pizza.
Each child will be able to receive the following items:
- Apron
- Patch
- Recipe Card & Box
- Cooking Utensil
- Chef’s Hat
Each child will be able to take home the recipe card that will include step-by-step instructions for at home experiences.
- Date: June 3, 2017 or 17
- Time: 9 am – 2 pm
- Cost: $7
- Location: Kroger
- Address: 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Contact: 706-619-3420
Museums
- Lucey Craft Laney Museum
- Cost:
- Children – $2
- Adults $5
- Seniors: $3
- Cost:
For more contact: 706-724-3576 or visit, http://lucycraftlaneymuseum.com/
- Morris Museum of Art
- Cost: Free admission on Sundays
- Address: 1 10th St. 2nd Floor, Augusta, GA 30901
- Cost: Free admission on Sundays
For more contact: 706-724-7501.
Breweries
- Aiken Brewing Company
- Address: 140 Laurens Street SW, Aiken, SC 29801
For more contact: 803-502-0707
- Riverwatch Brewery:
- Address: 1175 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
For more contact: 706-421-7177
Recreational
- Phinizy Swamp Nature Park
- Address: Phinizy Swamp Center for Water Sciences
- 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta, GA 30906
For more contact: 706-828-2129 for visit, http://phinizycenter.org/events/
- Augusta Green Jackets games
- Address: 78 Milledge Rd, Augusta, GA 30904
For more contact: 706-736-7889 or visit, http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t478
- The Augusta Market
- Date: Every Saturday starting March 18, 2017 from 8 am – 2 pm.
- Location: Downtown Augusta fresh market on the 8th Street Plaza that intersects with Reynolds Street.
For more, contact 706-627-0128 or visit, http://theaugustamarket.com/
Other
- Partridge Inn
There is live entertainment every Friday night and it’s great for brunch.
- Address: 2110 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30904
For more contact: 706-737-8888 or visit, http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/georgia/the-partridge-inn-augusta-curio-collection-by-hilton-AGSCUQQ/index.html