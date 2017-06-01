Things to do in the CSRA for all ages, when boredom strikes

CSRA (WJBF) – Often we are left wondering what to do in the CSRA during the summer and at times we don’t consider the many options that are offered around the city.

Below is a complied list of things to do in the CSRA in summer 2017 when boredom strikes.

May

Big Mo Drive-in Theater

You can watch two back-to-back feature films at the outdoor theater.

Date: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and sometimes Thursdays

Time: Dusk, around 8:45 pm – 9:00 pm

Cost: $9 for adults, $4 for kids ages four to 11, and free for kids under four

Location: Big Mo Drive-in Theater

Address: 5822 Columbia Hwy N, Monetta SC 29105

Contact: 803-685-7949

Evenings in the Appleby Garden Summer Concerts Date: begins May 30 th and concerts are Tuesday nights through June Time: 8:00 pm Cost: Free You can bring you own food and chairs Location: Appleby Branch Library Address: 2260 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 Contact: 706-736-6244



Living History Park

Experience an incredible walk through an interactive recreation of the 18th Century.

Date: last Saturday of every month

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: Free

Address: 299 W. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta, SC 29481

Contact: 803-279-7560

Moonlight Music Cruises on the Augusta Canal

Enjoy a 1.5 hour cruise on the Petersburg Boat, along with live musicians. The cruise began in April and will end in June. It will begin again in Sept. then end the last Friday in October.

Date: Every Friday until the end of June 30th.

Time: Varies

Cost: $25

Location: Augusta Canal Discovery Center

Address: 1450 Greene Street

Contact: 706-823-0440 x4

For more visit, http://augustacanal.com/events.php

2017 Salmon and Grits Poetry Showcase

The 2017 Salmon and Grits Poetry Showcase will be a night filled with performances from poets, musicians, and painting artist.

Date: May 28, 2017

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Cost: $20

Location: Jabez Sanford Hardin Performing Arts Center

Address: 7022 Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans, GA 30809

Waterside Yoga

Free yoga classes offered by the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area and The Yoga Center

Date: Every Saturday morning through May and June

Time: 9:00 am

Location: Lake Olmstead Trail

Address: 30 Lakeshore Look, Augusta, GA 30904

Contact: 706-823-0440

For more visit, http://augustacanal.com/events.php

June

3rd Annual T.A.N. Youth Football Camp Date: Jun 10, 2017 Time: 9 am – 1pm Cost: Free Location: Barnwell High School Football Stadium Address: 474 Jackson Street, Barnwell SC 29812



For more call: 803-541-1390

10th Annual Father- Daughter Gala Date: June 18,2017 Time: 4 pm – 8 pm Cost: $35 – $750 Adult: $75 Child: $35 Table for 10: $750 Location: The Legends Club Address: 2701 Washington Road. Augusta, GA 30909 Contact: The O’Neal Allstate Insurance Agency by calling 706-790-4600



Clash of the Classes

Clash of the Classes will be Westside High School’s 1st Annual Men’s Basketball Tournament where participants will compete for the first place trophy of the year. It will be two-day event starting Friday June 2nd.

Date: June 2, 2017 – June 3, 2017

Session 1: Three-point shooting contest and dunk contest Time: 6pm – 10 pm

Session 2: Youth Camp and Alumni Game Youth Camp Time: 4 pm – 6 pm Alumni Game Time: 7pm – 10pm Cost: $10 – $30 Location: Westside High School Address: 1002 Patriots Way Augusta, GA 30907 Contact: Alexis Milton at 706-288-8865 For more information visit, thrive-events.com



Evans Towne Center Amphitheater Summer Beach Blast There will be live music, island food, tropical drinks and a sandy sea shore Date: June 3, 2017 Time: Starting 5 pm Location: Evans Towne Center Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809



Wine and Dine Candlelight Jazz Concerts Concerts put on by Garden City Jazz and the Aiken Public Radio Station. Bring your fold out chairs and food. Date: Begins June 17 th Time: 7:30 pm Cost: $10 in advance and $15 at the door Location: Evans Towne Center Amphitheater Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd Evans, Georgia 30809 Contact: 762-233-5299

Women’s Self-Defense Workshop Date: June 10, 2017 Time: 10 am – 12 pm Cost: Free Location: Premier Martial Arts Evans Address: 4460 Washington Rd. Suite 1 , Evans, GA 30809



XPro Highschool Football Skills Clinic and Showcase Date: Jun 4, 2017 Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm Cost: $85 Location: Grovetown High School Address: 2010 Warrior Way, Grovetown, GA 30813 Contact 844-946-9776



For more visit, http://xproathletictraining.com/

July

2nd Annual Unity Day Festival:

The 2nd Annual Aiken Unity Festival will be a fun day of live music and festivities. The festival will focus on bridging the gap between children and local law enforcement.

Date: July 22, 2017

Time: 10am – 3pm

Location: Perry Memorial park

Address: 720 Abbeville Avenue Northeast, Aiken, SC 29801

For more visit, https://theunityint.com/ or call Brandon Upson, 803-716-8338.

2017 Neon Dance Party

The 2017 Neon Dance Party will be a party featuring Zumba and MixxedFit. The minimum age of attendance will be 13 years old.

Date: June 3, 2017

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

Cost: $10

Location: Platinum Sports

Address: 3855 Washington Road. Augusta, GA 30907

For more call: 706-814-5916

Camp Hamilton Hosted By Antonio Hamilton of the Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raider and former Storm Thurmond High School student, Antonio Hamilton will host the first annual Camp Hamilton Youth Football Camp. The camp is for children aged 8 -18 and will be a camp filled with drills and other games designed to help campers. Hamilton and other NFL players are expected to be in attendance.

Date: July 14, 2017

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Cost: Free

Location: Storm Thurmond High School

Address: 1131 Columbia Road, Johnston, SC 29832

For more call: 803-275-1768

Evans Towne Center Amphitheater Fireworks for the Fourth of July Date: July 4, 2017 Location: Evans Towne Center Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809

Matt Hazel’s 1 st Annual Football Camp Date: July 13, 2017 Time: 8 am – 12 pm Location: North August High School Address: North Augusta High School Football Stadium, 16 Knobcone Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841. For more call, 803-442-6100



Sexual Violence Online: It is Real

Sexual Violence Online: It is Real, will be an accredited training session for advocates, educators, law enforcement and all members of the community. Sign in will begin at 8; 30 am and guest speakers will be in attendance.

Date: June 15,2017

Time: 8:30 am – 12 pm

Cost: Free

Location: Amphitheater in the 700/800 building. Parking will be in Parking Lot #2.

Address: Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, 29829.

Sixth Annual Koda’s Kids Gala & Silent Auction

The Koda’s Kids Foundation will hold a silent auction filled with food, fun, and philanthropy.

Date: July 14, 2017

Time: 6 pm – 10:30 pm

Cost: $100

Location: The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation

Address: 3000 The Reserve Club Drive, Aiken

SC, 29803

SC, 29803 Contact 803-292-3830

Summer Volleyball Camp for the CSRA

The Summer Volleyball Camp for the CSRA will be a camp for 5 – 8th graders focusing on the fundamentals and game play of volleyball.

Date: July 17, 2017 – July 20, 2017

Time: 1 pm – 4:00 pm

Cost: $90 for non ACS students and $80 for ACS students

Location: Augusta Christian Schools

Address: 313 Baston Road Martinez, GA 30907

Contact Becky Warf at 215-872-7265

August

Lip Sync Battle

The North Augusta Chamber Lip Sync Battle will have a live DJ and prizes for the most outstanding Lip Sync individual or team performance.

Date: Aug. 11, 2017

Time: 7 pm – 11:00 pm

Cost: $20 – $2,500 Team Entries (max five people per team): $100 Attendee Tickets: $20 All sales are final and no refunds. Location: North Augusta Community Center, Address: 495 Brookside Ave. North Augusta, SC, 29841 For more contact: Terra Carroll, 803-279-2323



Kroger Chef Junior- Grovetown

Kroger Chef Junior will be a day for children to be able to learn how to create a tasty food item on their own. Each workshop will last for approximately 20 minutes and include activities such as decorating cupcakes and creating their very own fruit pizza.

Each child will be able to receive the following items:

Apron

Patch

Recipe Card & Box

Cooking Utensil

Chef’s Hat

Each child will be able to take home the recipe card that will include step-by-step instructions for at home experiences.

Date: June 3, 2017 or 17

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Cost: $7

Location: Kroger

Address: 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown, GA 30813

Contact: 706-619-3420

Museums

Lucey Craft Laney Museum Cost: Children – $2 Adults $5 Seniors: $3



For more contact: 706-724-3576 or visit, http://lucycraftlaneymuseum.com/

Morris Museum of Art Cost: Free admission on Sundays Address: 1 10th St. 2nd Floor, Augusta, GA 30901



For more contact: 706-724-7501.

Breweries

Aiken Brewing Company Address: 140 Laurens Street SW, Aiken, SC 29801



For more contact: 803-502-0707

Riverwatch Brewery: Address: 1175 4 th Street, Augusta, GA 30901



For more contact: 706-421-7177

Recreational

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park Address: Phinizy Swamp Center for Water Sciences 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta, GA 30906



For more contact: 706-828-2129 for visit, http://phinizycenter.org/events/

Augusta Green Jackets games Address: 78 Milledge Rd, Augusta, GA 30904



For more contact: 706-736-7889 or visit, http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t478

The Augusta Market Date: Every Saturday starting March 18, 2017 from 8 am – 2 pm. Location: Downtown Augusta fresh market on the 8 th Street Plaza that intersects with Reynolds Street.



For more, contact 706-627-0128 or visit, http://theaugustamarket.com/

Other

Partridge Inn

There is live entertainment every Friday night and it’s great for brunch.

Address: 2110 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30904

For more contact: 706-737-8888 or visit, http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/georgia/the-partridge-inn-augusta-curio-collection-by-hilton-AGSCUQQ/index.html