Two injured in Aiken shooting

By Published:
Scene of shooting investigation on Kershaw Street in Aiken, SC - June 1, 2017

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident that sent two men to the hospital. It happened on Kershaw Street around 3:30pm Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Public Safety, officers found a black male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room.

Capt. Sawyer says Public Safety then received information that another gunshot victim was in the emergency room at Aiken Regional Medical Center. That victim was later transferred to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620. Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

