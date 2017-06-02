7 kids, 1 adult injured in accident on Columbia Road near Belair Road

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – 7 children ages six to eleven and one adult are at the hospital tonight after an accident at one of Martinez’s busiest intersections.

The children were riding in a late model Honda accord when it was hit by an oncoming pick up truck near the intersection of Columbia and Belair Roads.

According to deputies, the driver of the Honda was attempting to pull into a convenience store when the car was hit.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

