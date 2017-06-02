Augusta men’s golf looks forward to next season (plus camp information)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta University men’s golf team is looking forward to next season after this year came to an earlier than anticipated finish once again.

For the second straight season, the Jags finished sixth in their NCAA regional, where the top five teams advanced to the national tournament.

The Jags missed this year’s tournament by three strokes, after missing out in 2016 by two strokes.

Fourth-year head coach Jack O’Keefe said it still stings, but he knows his team will grow those experiences.

“We’ve been close now,” O’Keefe said. “[With] Broc Everett coming back, having missed [the national tournament] the last two years, he’ll definitely want to be that leader and be that guy who takes us to the national championship next year. He’s going to be our guy. He’s great leader on and off the golf course and we’ll really rely on him as a player and person to help guide our team there.”

Overall, the Jaguars managed top ten finishes in all 12 events this season, including five top-five finishes. They were ranked as high as No. 48 in the nation and made their 20th appearance in the NCAA regionals.

CAMP INFORMATION:

Augusta University Athletics – The Augusta University men’s and women’s golf programs have announced plans to host the 2017 Augusta Golf Camp June 5-8 at the J. Fleming Norvell Golf House, adjacent to Christenberry Fieldhouse off of Wrightsboro Road.

THE FACTS What: 2017 Augusta Golf Camp Hosted By: Jack O’Keefe (men’s golf head coach) & Caroline Hegg (women’s golf head coach) When: June 5-8 (Monday-Thursday) Where: J. Fleming Norvell Golf House and the Augusta University Golf team practice facility. Information here Who: Ages 6-18 boys and girls (split into groups). All skill levels invited to attend. Time: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm for boys and girls ages 11-18 (Lunch Included) 8:00 am – 12:00 pm for boys and girls ages 6-10 (Lunch Not Included) Price: $450.00 for boys and girls ages 11-18 $200.00 for boys and girls ages 6-10

Camp costs include all instruction from Augusta University coaches and players, range balls, greens fees at Forest Hills Golf Club, snacks, drinks, prizes and golf camp T-shirt.

Golf Camp participants will receive skill instruction in the following areas: Full Swing, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker Play, Putting, Wedge Play, Course Management as well as grip, posture, alignment and ball position. There will also be daily drills, skills challenges and other contests.

Payment: Cash or Check (please make checks payable to: Jack O’Keefe

MEMO: Golf Camp and mail to…

Jack O’Keefe

421 Waverly Drive

Augusta, GA 30909

Please contact Jack O’Keefe for more information: 706 373-8403 | mailto:jokeefe@augusta.edu