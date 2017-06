PHILIPPINES (WJBF) – Today in the Philippines, people are rushing to funeral homes to claim the remains of loved ones who died in a casino fire.

Police in the Philippines say 36 people suffocated from smoke after a gunman stormed into a casino-hotel complex.

Officials say the suspect set fire to gambling tables before fleeing with a bag of casino chips.

The suspect was later found dead from an apparent suicide.

The attack happened Thursday at the Resorts World in Manila.