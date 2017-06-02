Commissioner supports varied Master-plans

anvplayer video=”1361842″]

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Two Downtown Master plans for Augusta continue to draw attention.

One plan before commissioners is a road map for future public art projects.

The other is a blue print on ideas that promote tourism on downtown’s riverfront.

Commissioner Marion Williams is criticizing both plans for not having enough emphasis on James Brown.

But other commissioners believe the master plans need to reflect a broader vision for the city.

“We cannot put all our eggs in one basket we just need to appeal to different tastes to different people Augusta is a very diverse community we need diverse interests to get people to come to Augusta,” says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

So you say promote James Brown but not solely James Brown.”

“Exactly let James Brown be in the equation,” said Commissioner Jefferson.

The commission is scheduled to adopt both the Arts Council plan and the CVB Destination Blue print plan at its meeting Tuesday.