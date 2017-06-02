Fixing a hole, Central Avenue should be open by Monday

By Published:

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta work crews are almost done fixing that sinkhole that opened up off Central Avenue last week.
Repair work at the intersection of Meigs Street should be completed by this weekend allowing the street repaving to begin.
That section of Central Avenue has been closed for more than a week when a sink hole caused the road to cave in swallowing a garbage truck.
According to the city, barricades should be removed on Monday with the road opening later that evening.

