Former Augusta Christian student killed in crash

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – For the second time in just more than two months, Augusta Christian Schools are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, former student Emily Roberson was killed in a crash in Morgan County, Georgia, which is about 80 miles west of Augusta.

In the post, Head of Schools Les Walden said, “I am very sad to report to you that our former ACS student, Emily Roberson, was killed in a car accident today in Morgan County, GA. I do not know any other details right now but we will post arrangements and such as we find out. As we did during the other tragic event this year with Drew Passmore, let’s all band together and support this family with prayer, love and any other support that they may need.The family is requesting that only family members come to their house at this time.Remember, our God is faithful even when we do not understand.”

Passmore died in March after a crash on William Few Parkway. The school recently renamed its baseball field in his honor. Details of the crash that killed Roberson were not immediately available.