Adams’ slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning on Saturday, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds that ended their three-game losing streak.

Adams’ one-out homer off Blake Wood (0-4) saved the Braves after they blew a lead for the second day in a row. It was Adams’ fourth career multi-homer game, his first since 2014.

Jim Johnson (3-1) escaped a threat in the 11th and finished it off for the win, a day after he blew a lead in the ninth. The Reds rallied for a 3-2 lead in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Braves won for only the second time in seven extra-inning games this season.

Adams hit his grand slam in the fifth inning off Scott Feldman. He’s homered four times since he was acquired from the Cardinals on May 20. Eight of his 13 hits with Atlanta have gone for extra bases.