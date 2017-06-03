Augusta’s Putt-Putt Fun Center hosts PPA National Match Play Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the first time in eleven years, Augusta played host to a national Professional Putters Association (PPA) event, as the Putt-Putt Fun Center hosted the top 64 putters from around the country for their Match Play Championship.

The two-day event culminated Saturday afternoon as Jeff Spainhour defeated Augusta’s Frank Warren in the championship match to take home $5,000 of the $25,000 pot.

For everyone involved, it was great to get a national event back to Augusta.

“It’s very exciting because we’ve had two national events here in 2002 and 2006,” Warren said. “This is the first major Match Play Championship here, and it’s been a while since they’ve been here, so it’s been nice.”

“We haven’t had a national tournament in eleven years,” Putt-Putt Fun Center owner Mark Ross said. “[That’s] the longest stretch we’ve ever gone without having a national tournament, so it’s good to have one back. We get to showcase our course for the top putters, and hopefully they’ll be back for other tournaments.”