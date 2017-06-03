Family of Augusta mother charged with burglary tells their side of story

Related Coverage Augusta mother accused of using children to assist in burglary

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The family of an Augusta mother who is in jail is telling their side of the story tonight.

32-year-old Tina Wilson is charged with Burglary and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Investigators say Wilson, her 11-year-daughter and a 10-year-old friend of the daughter broke into a neighbor’s house and stole more than $500 worth of items.

However, the Wilson family says that’s not how it happened.

They say the 10-year-old friend was the one who entered the house and took the items.

“She had book bags. She had totes. She was just loaded. She was going to bring it to my house. When she got to my house, I told her no, you’re not bringing it to my house. I said, my daughter, nobody is going to jail. Nobody. I said you take that stuff and set it right out there by my mailbox,” Tina Wilson’s mother, Addie Wilson, said.

Addie Wilson says when the alleged victim came home and noticed her belongings were missing, she saw her stuff sitting in the Wilson family yard and called the police.

When NewsChannel 6 went by the burglarized house Friday, the front door was wide-open and nobody was home.

The Wilson family says this whole case is just a big misunderstanding.

Addie Wilson says Tina Wilson has mental health problems and is having health problems in jail.