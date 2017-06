Macon, G.a. (WJBF) – Family and friends are honoring the life, music and legacy of Gregg Allman this weekend.

A private memorial will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Savannah native in Macon, Georgia.

Allman died from hepatitis c complications. Gregg Allman and his older brother Duane formed the Allman brothers band in 1969.

Former President Jimmy Carter plans to attend the service.