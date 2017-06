BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person was killed in a single-car crash in Barnwell County Friday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer died after running off of the road on South Carolina Highway 125/Augusta Road around 5:30pm. Lance Corporal Matt Southern says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned after striking a ditch.

The victim’s identity will be released once the family has been notified.