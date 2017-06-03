Secretary of State Brian Kemp talks run for Governor

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Hundreds of Georgia Republicans are in Augusta this weekend as the GOP Convention kicked off Friday.

So far, 4 Republicans have officially thrown their hats into the race for Governor, including Lt. Governor Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Kemp has been Secretary of State for more than 7 years, but he’s been in politics for a lot longer.

“I started my own construction company in the early 90’s and then that evolved into me getting involved in government because I was just like a lot of people, frustrated with government and I felt like we needed a common sense fighter in office,” Kemp said.

As a small business owner for 30 years, his focus as a candidate is on putting Georgians first.

“I want us to be the number one state in the country for small business. We are number one for business. I think we should try to help small businesses and working Georgians,” Kemp said.

The Athens native also wants to strengthen the rural communities in the Peach State.

“Figure out what our assets are in every different community and build off that to provide that better opportunity. I know how to do that as a small business person, but also know what great opportunities we have in agriculture,” Kemp said.

And education is a priority for the father of 3 daughters.

“I support people have choice and opportunities in education, but we got healthy public schools. When kids can’t get on the internet in rural communities to do their homework, that’s a problem,” Kemp said.

As for Augusta, Kemp wants to keep pushing for more cyber security jobs. It’s something he’s dealt with in office.

“I was the first secretary of state in the country to blow the whistle on the Department of Homeland Security when they were trying to hack into our website during the election. Our own government doing something like that. That shows you how far we’ve come from an IT perspective,” Kemp said.

Both the Republican and Democratic Primaries will take place on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018.

The General Election for Governor will be on November 6th, 2018.