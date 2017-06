AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

The body of 66-year-old Charles Williams was found floating in the Savannah River Saturday morning.

His body was discovered around 11 a.m. near the 5th Street Marina.

Williams was from Greenville, South Carolina.

The coroner doesn’t know how Williams died yet.

His body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.