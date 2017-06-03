UPDATE: Leon Tripp booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has just learned that Leon Tripp has been booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Richmond County. The 38-year-old is charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of 16-year-old LaTania Carwell. He and Carwell left their Augusta home April 17. She has not been heard from since that day, which was also her birthday. He was extradited from Fulton County Jail Friday after U.S. Marshals arrested him May 23 at a DeKalb business. He was held there for felony probation, which was continued after his lawyer waived his right to appear in court Thursday. Tripp’s wife, Tanya Tripp and LaTania Carwell’s mother was booked into Webster last week after she was caught living with Leon in Atlanta and charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with this case.

Advertisement